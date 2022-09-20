Teen Shot by Chicago Police Over Weekend Faces Assault, Weapons Charges

A 15-year-old boy faces aggravated assault and weapons charges after officers observed him with a gun over the weekend and opened fire, striking him several times.

Officers were “touring” the Chicago Lawn area early Sunday and approached a group of people standing near an alley in the 7200 block of South Artesian Avenue, Chicago police said in a statement.

They began to run away and officers noticed a teen in the group was armed and began shooting at him, according to police and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability. No other details of the incident have been released.

The boy suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He has been charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault to a peace officer and one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

The boy’s name has not been released due to his age.

COPA will release the video within 60 days of each incident unless prohibited by court order or the Juvenile Court Act, since the teen is under the age of 18.

The officer who fired shots will be put on administrative duties for 30 days, per department policy, police said.