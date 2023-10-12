Explore more than 170 iconic city landmarks at this year's Open House Chicago

For one weekend a year, the Chicago Architecture Center welcomes visitors to explore over 170 sites across more than 20 neighborhoods on Oct. 14 and 15.

This year, the event is focused on themes including neighborhood investment, community engagement and historic preservation.

The annual free city-wide festival makes countless buildings available to the public for two days. This year’s installment features schools, churches, businesses and landmarks including the Walt Disney house and birthplace and the Chicago Shakespeare Theatre.

The event features self-guided historical tours to take attendees on an adventure through Chicago’s rich architectural history. Visitors can get behind-the-scenes access to historical sites that are not otherwise publicly accessible and get involved in a variety of programs including talks.

Buildings included in the Open House list are curated by the CAC’s staff members with the year’s themes in mind. Curators also aim to represent the cultural diversity of Chicago and the uniqueness of each neighborhood.

Here’s a list of neighborhoods featured in the event:

Downtown

Andersonville/Edgewater

Auburn Gresham

Austin

Avondale

Beverly/Morgan Park

Bronzeville

Chatham/South Shore

East Garfield Park

Englewood

Garfield Park/North Lawndale

Hermosa

Humboldt Park

Hyde Park/Woodlawn

Lincoln Square/Ravenswood

Little Village/Pilsen

Logan Square

Near North Side

Near South Side

Near West Side

Pullman

Ukrainian Village/West Town

Uptown

The CAC recommends visitors to navigate between the various sites using the CTA, Metra and Divvy bikes.

You can create an itinerary, look at the event schedule, navigate the site map and browse different places to visit with the Chicago Architecture Center app available on iPhone here and Android here.