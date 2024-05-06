A Wisconsin man has been charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery, including strangulation, after what authorities said was a seemingly random attack on a woman walking her dog in a suburban park over the weekend.

According to police, Raymond P. Link, 47, was with his unleashed dog in Petersen Park in McHenry Sunday when he suddenly attacked a 59-year-old woman who was also walking her dog. The woman was initially taken to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital with serious face injuries and multiple dog bites. She was then flown to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville for treatment.

Police said a 37-year-old man who did not know Link nor the woman intervened and suffered a broken clavicle and a dog bite.

Police don’t think there was any connection between Link and the woman, and called the attack “unprovoked.” Link was arrested at the scene, while his dog fled the area and was later located and released to McHenry County Animal Control.

Link, who is from West Ellis, Wisconsin, was charged with one count of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated battery with great bodily harm, one count of aggravated battery by strangulation and two counts of aggravated battery in a public place.

Link was taken to the McHenry County Jail to await court proceedings.

Police said the incident remains under investigation.