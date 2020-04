A man was wounded in a shooting Friday in Lawndale on Chicago's West Side.

The 21-year-old was riding in a vehicle at 12:03 a.m. when two or three males on foot started shooting in the 3900 block of West 14th Street, according to Chicago police.

The man was hit in the foot and refused medical treatment at the scene, police said. He is in good condition.

The shooters ran away, police said. No one is in custody as Area Central detectives investigate.