12 pumpkin patches you won't want to miss this fall across the Chicago area

It's finally October, and leaves are just starting to change colors. The sweater weather is here and along with it are iconic fall traditions – warm drinks, trick-or-treating and decorating your house.

Pumpkins stand at the center of all this, but where’s the best place to pick the perfect one?

Illinois actually grows over 90% of the pumpkins in the country, so it can be hard to choose from countless options. Here's a list to help you find the perfect pumpkin patch.

Farms nearest to Chicago

If you want to stay close to home, here are four pumpkin patches in or near Chicago.

Sonny Acres Farm - West Chicago

Sonny Acres is one of the closest places to go pumpkin picking - if you're in the city. The 22-acre farm is celebrating a Fall Festival by offering free admission and parking until Oct. 29. The youngest of visitors can go on a variety of children’s amusement park rides with the purchase of a $25 wristband, and those who are brave enough can visit the Haunted Barn or take a trip on the Haunted Hayride.

The farm is located at 29W310 North Avenue and is open every day except Monday.

Jack’s Pumpkin Pop-Up - Goose Island

Though not exactly a farm, Jack’s Pumpkin Pop-Up is just a 12-minute drive from the Loop. Visitors can choose from a selection of over 10,000 pre-picked pumpkins and also explore the corn maze, try out axe throwing, play carnival games, speak with fortune tellers and go gem mining. The pop-up also features a selection of food trucks that serve fall treats.

Jack’s Pumpkin Pop-Up is located at 1265 West Le Moyne. It is open every day of the week, and a variety of ticket packages can be purchased here.

Bengtson’s Pumpkin Farm - Homer Glen

In addition to pumpkin picking, visitors can find 13 rides and over 225 animals in this farm 40 minutes from the city. Bengtson’s Pumpkin Farm offers a variety of fall-themed rides for visitors of all ages and a petting zoo full of farm animals. This season, Bengtson’s is cashless and will only take tickets and on-site purchases from credit, debit and mobile payment forms.

The farm is located at 13341 W. 151st St. It is open every day until Oct. 31.

Johansen Farms - Bolingbrook

Visit the Johansen’s free open market and pumpkin patch then walk through the children’s zoo. Until Oct. 31, visitors can choose from over 25,000 pumpkins, taste iconic fall desserts and explore four acres of children’s attractions.

Johansen Farms is located at 710 W. Boughton Rd. and is open every day until Oct. 31.

Pumpkin patches with free admission

Some fall festivities can be enjoyed at no cost. Below are some pumpkin patches that offer free admission to its visitors:

Cody’s Farm - Marengo

Visitors can enjoy admission, parking, hayrides to the pumpkin patch, the farm market and the kids play area all for free at Cody’s Farm. With the purchase of a wristband on-site, the farm also offers access to a five-acre corn maze, rubber duck races, barrel rides and more.

The farm’s is located at 19502 River Rd. and is open every weekend in October from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Yaeger’s Farm Market - DeKalb

Every weekend in October, Yaeger’s offers free hayrides to its hidden pumpkin patch. The farm also has a playland for children, a corn maze for senior citizens and a market offering fall harvests.

Yaeger’s is located at 14643 State Route 38.

Pumpkin farms with a variety of attractions

Looking to do more than choose pumpkins? These farms are known for their extensive lineup of activities and attractions.

Didier Farms - Lincolnshire

At The Happy Times Pumpkin Fest, visitors can explore the animal land zoo, a corn maze, animal rides, mechanical rides and wagon rides. The farm also puts on a “Wheels of Agriculture Game Show” for free throughout the month and a silly string attraction every weekend. The schedule of events can be found here.

Didier offers free parking and admission to festival grounds. Guests can purchase tickets for specific attractions on-site.

The farm is located at 16678 Aptakisic Road in Lincolnshire and is open daily except Tuesdays until Oct. 29.

Richardson Adventure Farm - Spring Grove

This farm boasts the world’s largest corn maze with 10 miles of pathways through 28 acres of corn and five games within it available to play. Visitors can view the farm 50-feet high from the observation tower and explore the sunflower field. Tickets can be purchased here.

Richardson’s offers a long list of attractions, including a 750-foot zipline, a paintball shooting gallery, a petting zoo and so much more.

The farm is located at 909 English Prairie Rd. and is open from Thursdays to Sundays until Oct. 29.

Siegel’s Cottonwood Farm - Lockport

Siegel’s offers 49 attractions and activities during its annual Pumpkin Fest. Explore two corn mazes, play lawn games or take kids to farm animals at the zoo. The farm has a selection of special events including a 20-foot dinosaurs show and a performance by Jonas Fiddle Blue Grass Band.

The farm is located at 17250 Weber Rd. and is open daily until Oct. 29. Tickets can be purchased online here.

Goebbert’s Pumpkin Farm & Garden - South Barrington

Goebebert’s 40-acre farm offers a variety of animal-related attractions. Guests can visit the giraffe barn, watch pig races and ride camels. In addition to carnival games, the farm also organizes magic shows on weekends, has a 10-room haunted house and a corn maze.

The farm is located at 40 W. Higgins Rd. It’s open daily until Oct. 31 and tickets can be purchased here.

County Line Orchard - Hobart, Indiana

Situated about 42 miles southeast of downtown Chicago, County Line Orchard in Hobart, Indiana, features u-pick apples, pumpkins and plenty of activities.

You can listen to musicians belt out tunes at Backyard Jams, find your way out of a corn maze and explore the farm through a ride on its "Moo Choo" barrel cars. For the perfect fall treat, stop by the bakery for a famous apple cinnamon or pumpkin donut.

The orchard is open daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.