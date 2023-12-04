Governor J.B. Pritzker’s administration temporarily halted construction at a controversial base camp for migrants in Brighton Park just days after an environmental assessment report revealed levels of mercury and other contaminants in the soil that exceeded environmental limits.

Pritzker’s spokeswoman told NBC 5 Investigates the pause in construction is due to the Illinois EPA, which has additional questions about the number of samples collected at the site and how the contaminated soil was removed and disposed of.

Discussions between officials with the state and the city were expected to take place Monday.

The base camp location – near the intersection of 38th and California - is designed to temporarily house up to 2,000 migrants. The city wants them removed from sleeping in airports or outside Chicago Police stations as winter arrives.

The 800-page report, compiled by the city’s contractor, Terracon Consultants, revealed that levels of mercury, lead, arsenic and other toxic substance were found in the soil. Additional remediation efforts were planned through December 8, the report says. A map included in the report reveals that the mercury was discovered near an area labeled as “Sleep 1” – where one of two large tent-like structures were erected last week.

The contaminated soil was removed and disposed of at the Laraway Landfill and that contractors place six inches of gravel on top to mitigate any exposure the soil.

It was not clear Monday afternoon how long the temporary pause would be underway.

During unrelated court hearing Monday involving aa lawsuit filed by Brighton Park residents who oppose to the site’s use, an attorney for the City of Chicago said that is now “cleaner” than it was when the city signed a land use agreement and identified the site for its potential use.

There are questions about how soon the city knew contaminates existed?

NBC 5 investigates captured video last Tuesday of trucks hauling in gravel and pavers smoothing it out.

And the report itself notes the city’s contractor showed up on November 14 to further explore and collect more samples where mercury had been detected.

They returned again on November 21 to sample the air, with additional samples being collected through December 1st.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has declined to answer questions about the contaminates when NBC 5 Investigates attempted to ask him last Tuesday.

“The assessment is ongoing, the full report will be provided by the end of the week,” he said.

Mayor Johnson did not respond our questions on Friday hours before the report was released or again Monday morning at a city event.

A spokesman for Mayor Johnson has not responded to our follow-up question.

A spokeswoman for Gov. Pritzker says they hope to better understand the methods used before determining whether to resume construction.