What Time Do Polls Open and Close On Election Day in Illinois? Here Are Polling Place Hours and More

You've got one last day to vote early ahead of Election Day for Illinois 2022 midterm election. After Monday, you'll only be able to vote at your designated polling place, which depends on where you live.

In order to find out where your Election Day voting polling place is, check your polling place using the State Board of Elections Polling Place lookup tool. Even if you aren't registered to vote, you'll be able to do so at your designated location Tuesday.

Speaking of Tuesday, according to the Illinois State Board of Elections, all polling places across the state, no matter where you live, are scheduled to be open at 6 a.m.

They are scheduled to close at 7 p.m.

However -- that's only on Election Day. If you're taking advantage of the final day of early voting on Monday, the hours will vary by polling place location.

Here's a recap of where to you are able to voting on the final day of early voting, how to find your Election Day polling place, what to know about registering to vote and more.

Top races, voting FAQ and more. Get everything you need before Election Day with our Voters Guide.

Where to Vote Early the Day Before Election Day

Early voting in most counties in Illinois opened last month, on Oct. 24. And according to election officials, those who take advantage of early voting can vote at any early voting location in their current county -- with the exception of voters in suburban Cook County, and some places in Will County.

In Chicago, voters who choose to vote on Monday can vote in any of the 50 wards, or at the Chicago Board of Elections Supersite.

However, in the suburbs, beginning as early as Nov. 4, your early voting location may have changed.

Here's how to find your correct early voting location for Nov. 7, based on the Chicago area county you live in (note that hours vary):

Where to Vote on Election Day

All voters in the state are mailed cards by their county clerk’s office prior to the election, and their polling place is usually located on the cards.

If you a registered voter and you want to verify your polling place, the State Board of Elections operates a digital tool to allow you to do so.

If you aren't currently registered to vote, don't worry -- in Illinois, you can register to vote up until, and on, Election Day. Use the tool above to determine where you need to go on Election Day to register to vote and to cast a ballot.

In-Person Voting Do's and Don'ts

Do Bring Identification — If You Are Registering to Vote, or Need to Change Your Address

If you are taking advantage of grace period registration, you need to bring two forms of ID, one with your address, like a utility bill, bank statement, pay stub, etc.

If you are already registered to vote at your current address, you do not need a government-issued photo ID to vote under Illinois law. But it can be helpful to bring one should any questions about registration, address, signature, or more arise during the voting process.

If you aren't sure whether or not you're registered to vote in Illinois, you can check here by entering your name, address and birth date. To register to vote in Illinois, you must be a U.S. citizen, 18 years old by the date of the general election and not serving a sentence in a penal institution because of a criminal conviction.

If you're not registered yet, it's not too late.

While the deadline to register online was Oct. 23, you can still take advantage of grace period registration in-person during early voting or at your polling place on Election Day. To do so, you have to bring two forms of identification, one with your current address (like a utility bill), and be prepared to cast your ballot at the same time.

If you've moved since the last time you voted, you can also use grace period registration to update your registration to your current address. A full list of locations where you can take advantage of grace period registration can be found here.

Don't Take a Ballot Selfie

In Illinois, ballot selfies are prohibited by state law. It's a felony to mark your ballot so another person can see how you voted, carrying a potential prison sentence of one to three years.

State election officials have long said it's "unlikely" anyone would be prosecuted for a ballot selfie, but you should play it safe and take a picture of your "I Voted" sticker or pose next to the polling place sign instead.

Do Bring Notes Into the Ballot Booth

You are legally allowed to bring written or printed materials into the voting booth to assist you. This includes items on your phone.

Don't Get Out of Line, Even If Polls Have Closed

Polls open at 6 a.m. statewide, and will stay open through 7 p.m.

But remember - if you are IN LINE when polls close, you can still vote! So if you're rushing to your polling place at the last minute, don't worry if you see a line - and don't let anyone try to dissuade you from casting your ballot.

Do Ask for Help if You Need it

Multiple poll workers are on site at each polling location to assist voters with questions that come up. They'll also help direct you wear to submit your ballot. Poll workers are also onsite to observe the process.

While millions of people will cast their ballots without any issues, some may be challenged on their voting eligibility, experience voter intimidation, or have trouble at their polling place.

If you run into any issues at all, or simply have questions about the process, you are encouraged to call the Election Protection hotlines at:

1-866-OUR-VOTE (1-866-687-8683): English

1-888-VE-Y-VOTA (1-888-839-8682): Spanish/English

1-888-API-VOTE (1-888-274-8683): Asian languages/English

1-844-YallaUS (1-844-925-5287): Arabic/English

The hotline is run by a nonpartisan coalition of more than 100 organizations, led by the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law.

Don't Wear Campaign-Related Clothing

According to the State Board of Elections, residents wearing any campaign-related clothing or material may be required to remove or cover them while voting. Campaign signs and pamphlets cannot be displayed.

Do Pay Attention to the Results

Live Election Day coverage will air on NBC 5 throughout the evening and at 10 p.m. You can also track up-to-the-minute race results live right here on NBCChicago.com or through the NBC Chicago app, where you can turn on notifications to be the first to know about winners of the biggest races.