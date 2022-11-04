In-Person Voting ‘Do's' and ‘Don'ts' Ahead of Election Day in Illinois

It's just about time to exercise that civic duty of yours.

Election Day for the 2022 midterm election in Illinois takes place Nov. 8. And while mail-in and early voting across the state is fully underway, and many in Illinois opt to vote on Election Day itself.

Whether this is your first or your fortieth time voting in Illinois, let's brush up on some of the "do's" and "don't's" before you enter the ballot booth.

Do Bring Identification — If You Are Registering to Vote, or Need to Change Your Address

If you are taking advantage of grace period registration, you need to bring two forms of ID, one with your address, like a utility bill, bank statement, pay stub, etc.

If you are already registered to vote at your current address, you do not need a government-issued photo ID to vote under Illinois law. But it can be helpful to bring one should any questions about registration, address, signature, or more arise during the voting process.

If you aren't sure whether or not you're registered to vote in Illinois, you can check here by entering your name, address and birth date. To register to vote in Illinois, you must be a U.S. citizen, 18 years old by the date of the general election and not serving a sentence in a penal institution because of a criminal conviction.

If you're not registered yet, it's not too late.

While the deadline to register online was Oct. 23, you can still take advantage of grace period registration in-person during early voting or at your polling place on Election Day. To do so, you have to bring two forms of identification, one with your current address (like a utility bill), and be prepared to cast your ballot at the same time.

If you've moved since the last time you voted, you can also use grace period registration to update your registration to your current address. A full list of locations where you can take advantage of grace period registration can be found here.

Don't Take a Ballot Selfie

In Illinois, ballot selfies are prohibited by state law. It's a felony to mark your ballot so another person can see how you voted, carrying a potential prison sentence of one to three years.

State election officials have long said it's "unlikely" anyone would be prosecuted for a ballot selfie, but you should play it safe and take a picture of your "I Voted" sticker or pose next to the polling place sign instead.

Do Bring Notes Into the Ballot Booth

You are legally allowed to bring written or printed materials into the voting booth to assist you. This includes items on your phone.

Don't Get Out of Line, Even If Polls Have Closed

Polls open at 6 a.m. statewide, and will stay open through 7 p.m.

But remember - if you are IN LINE when polls close, you can still vote! So if you're rushing to your polling place at the last minute, don't worry if you see a line - and don't let anyone try to dissuade you from casting your ballot.

Do Ask for Help if You Need it

Multiple poll workers are on site at each polling location to assist voters with questions that come up. They'll also help direct you wear to submit your ballot.

While millions of people will cast their ballots without any issues, some may be challenged on their voting eligibility, experience voter intimidation, or have trouble at their polling place.

If you run into any issues at all, or simply have questions about the process, you are encouraged to call the Election Protection hotlines at:

1-866-OUR-VOTE (1-866-687-8683): English

1-888-VE-Y-VOTA (1-888-839-8682): Spanish/English

1-888-API-VOTE (1-888-274-8683): Asian languages/English

1-844-YallaUS (1-844-925-5287): Arabic/English

The hotline is run by a nonpartisan coalition of more than 100 organizations, led by the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law.

Don't Wear Campaign-Related Clothing

According to the State Board of Elections, residents wearing any campaign-related clothing or material may be required to remove or cover them while voting. Campaign signs and pamphlets cannot be displayed.

Do Pay Attention to the Results

