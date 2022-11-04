Biden to Stump for Democrats in Illinois Friday Evening Ahead of Midterm Election

Note: NBC 5 will provide a livestream Friday evening as Air Force Once touches down and President Biden arrives in the Chicago area.

President Joe Biden will visit the Chicago area Friday as part of Democrats’ down-to-the-minute efforts to curb losses in congressional seats and in governors races across the country.

Biden will head to Chicago to participate in a political reception in the evening, however details the president's appearance haven't been released. There are signs in the Democratic stronghold that some House members representing suburban Chicago districts may be facing more competitive reelection battles than expected.

Saturday morning he’s to deliver remarks in Joliet on Social Security and Medicare. From there, he’ll travel to Westchester County, just north of New York City, to campaign in a state where Gov. Kathy Hochul is in tough race with Republican Lee Zeldin.

The Congressional Leadership Fund, a super political action committee, or super PAC, aligned with the GOP House leadership, this week announced a $1.8 million ad buy against Democratic Rep. Sean Casten, who represents an Illinois district that Biden won by about 11 percentage points in 2020. Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California, the House minority leader, is due to campaign with GOP challenger Keith Pekau in the district Friday.

Following President Biden's visit, Vice President Kamala Harris is set to stop in Illinois on Sunday for a Get Out the Vote Rally with the Asian American Pacific Islander Victory Fund.