Illinois Members of Congress Hold Serve in Early Midterm Elections Returns

There have been no major surprises so far in Illinois’ Congressional races, with incumbents largely holding serve thus far and newcomers being elected to Washington in the first and third districts.

In the second district, Rep. Robin Kelly is projected to defeat Republican challenger Thomas Lynch, according to NBC News.

Kelly has been in office since 2013, and won another term in her race against Thomas Lynch.

Kelly has been a supporter of a variety of gun control legislation during her time in office, including pushing for stronger background checks for prospective gun owners. She also campaigned on a pledge to push President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program across the line in Congress, and on supporting bills that enshrined LGBTQ protections into law.

Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García is projected to defeat James Falakos in the fourth district, according to NBC News.

García was born in Mexico, and became one of the first immigrants from that country to be elected to Congress when he won his seat in 2019. He previously served on the Chicago City Council and in the Illinois General Assembly.

The big question now is whether García will remain in Congress, as it appears he will run for Chicago mayor. Petitions for that office were spotted at his victory party in Little Village, and he was reportedly seen shooting advertisements for a potential run.

Previously García had forced a runoff in the 2015 mayoral election in Chicago, but ultimately lost to former Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

Rep. Mike Quigley has secured reelection in Illinois’ 5th Congressional district, knocking off Republican challenger Tommy Hanson.

Quigley was rumored to be interested in a Chicago mayoral run, but earlier this year he removed himself from contention to focus on his reelection bid to Congress.

Rep. Danny Davis ran unopposed in the seventh district, and was projected the winner as soon as polls closed.

Illinois Rep. Jan Schakowsky has served in Congress since 1999, and he has been reelected to her seat in the 9th Congressional district, NBC News projects.

Schakowsky faced a challenge from Republican Max Rice, but managed to defend her seat

Schakowsky serves as the senior deputy whip in the House, and is on several prominent committees, including the steering and budget committees.

Illinois Rep. Brad Schneider has earned another term in Congress, fending off a challenge from Republican Joseph Severino, NBC News projects.

Schneider has served in Congress since 2017, and previously served from 2013-15 in that body. He is on the House Committee on Ways and Means, as well as the Foreign Affairs Committee.

Schneider’s district includes Highland Park, where a shooting during the Fourth of July parade left seven people dead and at least 48 others injured. Schneider was at the parade when the shooting occurred, but was not injured.

Rep. Darin LaHood, currently serving in the 18th district, will now represent the redrawn 16th district instead, replacing incumbent Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger.

LaHood is the son of Ray LaHood, former U.S. Secretary of Transportation. He has served in Congress since Sept. 2015, and has focused heavily on tax cuts and fiscal responsibility, including a vote for former President Donald Trump’s “Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.”

Outside of the NBC 5 viewing area, Republican Rep. Mike Bost retained his seat, as did 15th district Rep. Mary Miller, who defeated fellow Rep. Rodney Davis in the primary earlier this year.

A few races involving incumbents are still too close to call, including the 6th district, where Rep. Sean Casten is trying to fend off a challenge from Keith Pekau. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi is duking it out with Republican challenger Chris Dargis in the 8th district, and Rep. Bill Foster is still tangling with Republican challenger Catalina Lauf in the 11th district.

Finally, Rep. Lauren Underwood is hoping to keep her seat in the 14th district, facing off against Scott Gryder.

Several new members of Congress will head to Washington from Democratic-dominated districts. In the first district, Jonathan Jackson is projected to defeat Republican challenger Eric Carlson in the race to replace retiring Rep. Bobby Rush.

Jackson, the son of Rev. Jesse Jackson and the brother of former Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr., fended off a massive field of 17 candidates earlier this year in his effort to replace Rush, who opted to retire rather than face reelection.

Jackson ran on a platform that emphasized job creation in the district, and said he would seek additional funding for public transit improvements and changes to the health care system in Congress.

Illinois state lawmakers redrew the boundaries of the 3rd Congressional district to reflect the growing Latinx population in the region, and Democratic candidate Delia Ramirez has earned the seat by defeating Republican contender Justin Burau, according to NBC News projections.

Ramirez, currently a state representative in the General Assembly’s 4th district, was born in Chicago and has been in public office since 2018.

She defeated three other Democrats in the 2022 primary, including Chicago Ald. Gilbert Villegas.

The district was designed by state legislators to reflect the growing Latinx population in the area, which accounts for 44% of the district’s residents, according to Census data.