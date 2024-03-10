Yes, Illinois has Election Day voter registration, and here's how it works

While deadlines for traditional forms of voter registration have passed for the 2024 primary in Illinois, those wanting to cast ballots can still do so under the state’s “grace period registration” laws.

The grace period began after March 3, which was the final day for residents to register to vote online. Traditional voter registration closes 28 days prior to an election, with late February serving as the deadline for this month’s primary.

Residents who still haven’t registered to vote still have an opportunity to cast a ballot if they choose to do so, but there are additional steps that must be taken.

Step 1: Be an Eligible Voter

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

In order to vote in the state of Illinois, residents must:

-Be a U.S. citizen.

-Be 18 years of age or older by the date of the election. If a voter is 17 and will turn 18 by the time of the General Election on Nov. 5, they are eligible to vote in the primary.

-May not be serving a prison sentence as a result of a conviction.

-May not claim the right to vote in another location.

Step 2: Find a Grace Period Registration Site

In order to register to vote less than 28 days prior to an election, a voter must do so in-person at a designated grace period registration site.

Many polling places offer same-day voter registration, including on Election Day. To find the location nearest you, the state of Illinois has provided an early voting location service on the Board of Elections’ website.

Election Day in America has fallen on a Tuesday for more than a century. But why was this seemingly-random – and inconvenient – weekday picked in the first place?

Step 3: Present Two Forms of ID

While Illinois does not require registered voters to show identification when they arrive at their polling place, those seeking to register to vote will be required to show at least two forms of identification, including at least one which shows their current address.

A wide variety of documents are accepted, including state-issued driver’s licenses and identification cards. FOID cards are also accepted, as are utility and service bills which feature a voter’s address and are postmarked no more than 30 days prior to registration.

Vehicle registration, personalized checks or bank statements, or proof of insurance are also accepted.

Secondary forms of identification include military and student ID’s, library cards, marriage licenses and Social Security cards, among others.

A full list can be found on the Lake County Clerk’s Office website.

Step 4: Cast Your Ballot

Provided a voter fulfills all responsibilities for grace-period registration, they must cast their ballot immediately upon registering.

According to the Board of Elections, that ballot cannot be revoked and resubmitted in the same election in which it’s cast.