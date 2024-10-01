Early voting in Chicago kicks off this week. Here's what you need to know

Voters in most of Illinois have begun casting their ballots for the 2024 general election, but those hoping to make their voices heard in Chicago will get their chance to do so soon.

Early voting in Illinois gets underway 40 days before an election, meaning that most of the state began accepting ballots on Sept. 26, including every suburban Chicago county in northeastern Illinois.

Voters in Chicago and suburban Cook County have to wait a few additional days to cast their ballots.

Here’s what to know.

When does early voting start in the Chicago area?

According to the Chicago Board of Elections, early voting will begin at multiple locations on Thursday, Oct. 3, and will continue through Election Day in November.

For Cook County residents, early voting will get underway on Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 9 a.m.

Who can vote early in Illinois?

According to the State Board of Elections, all registered voters can cast ballots as soon as early voting opens. Voters also have the option to register to vote and immediately cast ballots at designated locations, according to the BOE.

Where can I vote early?

In the city of Chicago, voters can visit the board’s Voting Supersite, located at 191 North Clark Street, beginning Thursday at 9 a.m. The Board of Elections’ Office, located at 69 West Washington Street, will also be open for early voting on that date.

In Cook County, all five Circuit Courthouses will offer early voting beginning on Oct. 9, as will the County Clerk’s Office at 69 West Washington Street.

Additional voting sites will open in the city of Chicago on Oct. 21, with early voting available in all 50 wards. More information can be found on the city’s Board of Elections’ website.

Cook County voting information can be found here.

If I live outside of Cook County, can I vote early?

Early voting has begun in all of Chicago’s suburban counties in Illinois, with more information available on the NBC Chicago app.