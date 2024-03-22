Update expected in Cook County State's Attorney and ‘Bring Chicago Home' as mail-in ballot counts continue

Chicago election officials were slated to provide the latest numbers on two races in the Illinois Primary that were still too close to call on Friday as counting of mail-in ballots began.

In the race for Cook County State's Attorney, as of Thursday night, judge Eileen O'Neill Burke and Clayton Harris III held a narrow lead of 8,152 votes.The race for which Democrat will appear on the November ticket for Cook County State's Attorney has been a closely watched one, with both O'Neill Burke and Harris looking to replace incumbent Kim Foxx, who is not running for a third term.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Results also had yet to be called for the "Bring Chicago Home" real estate transfer tax, which had been one of the most talked-about questions on voter ballots in the city. As of Wednesday morning, 98% of precincts reported vote totals.

Results showed 54% of voters, or 166,285, voting "no" on the referendum, while 143,624, or 46%, voted "yes."

The Chicago Board of Elections previously said the public would see the first updated, unofficial election results from mail-in ballots on Friday evening.

According to the Board of Elections, more than 25,000 ballots had been received by the board as of Thursday night. However, the number of outstanding mail-in-ballots stood at just over 87,000.

On Friday, a team from the Chicago Board of Elections began processing, scanning and counting the mail-in ballots that had either been recieved or postmarked by Election Day. Under state election code, ballots have a two-week period to be counted, making the deadline this year April 2. However, it's possible the results could be released sooner.