Early voting for the 2024 general election in Illinois begins Thursday for nearly all counties in the Chicago area, with the exception of one.

According to officials, early voting sites open Thursday morning across multiple suburbs. However, early voting in Cook County and the city of Chicago doesn't open until October.

Who can vote early in Illinois?

According to the State Board of Elections, all registered voters can cast ballots as soon as 40 days prior to the general election, which this year falls on Sept. 26. Voters can also register to vote and immediately cast ballots at designated locations.

Chicago, Cook County early voting

For a county-by-county breakdown of early voting sites, voters can consult the following list.

City of Chicago

Chicago voters can visit the Voting Supersite at 191 North Clark and the Board of Elections’ offices at 69 West Washington Street beginning on Oct. 3 at 9 a.m.

Additional sites will open on Oct. 21 in all 50 wards. More information can be found on the CBOE website.

Cook County

Early voting will be available at all five Cook County Circuit Courthouse locations, and at the Clerk’s Office location at 69 West Washington Street beginning on Oct. 9. Voting will be available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More locations will open on Oct. 21, and can be found on the clerks’ website.

Early voting opens Thursday for the following counties

DeKalb County

Early voting will begin on Sept. 26 at the Sycamore Campus’ Legislative Center, and will run from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Additional voting sites will come online Oct. 21, and more information can be found on the county’s website.

DuPage County

DuPage County will have five separate early voting locations that will open on Sept. 26. The Addison Township Office, Bartlett Community Center, Downers Grove Recreation Center, DuPage County Fairgrounds and Naperville Municipal Center will all allow for early voting rom 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.

Additional sites will open on Oct. 21, and can be found on the county’s website.

Grundy County

Early voting will begin at the Grundy County Courthouse, the Village of Minooka building and the Coal City Library on Sept. 26. Early voting runs from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Additional information can be found on the clerk’s website.

Kane County

Early voting will begin at the Kane County Clerk’s Office in Geneva and the Aurora Satellite Office on Sept. 26. Voting hours will run from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Additional voting sites will begin accepting voters on Oct. 21. A full list can be found on the county’s website.

Kankakee County

Kankakee County voters can vote early beginning Sept. 26 at the county clerk’s office, located at 189 East Court Street in Kankakee.

Additional sites in Manteno and Bourbonnais will offer early voting in late October. More information is available on the county clerk’s website.

Kendall County

Voters seeking to vote early in Kendall County can do so at the Kendall County Office Building’s election office, located at 502 South Main Street in Yorkville, beginning on Sept. 26. Voting is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Additional opportunities will be available at Oswego’s Village Hall beginning Oct. 21. More information can be found on the county clerk’s website.

Lake County

Early voting will get underway on Sept. 26 at the Lake County Courthouse’s main lobby, located at 18 North County Street in Waukegan. Early voting will take place between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Additional voting sites will come online Oct. 21. More information can be found on the county’s website.

LaSalle County

Sept. 26 will mark the start of early voting at the LaSalle County Governmental Complex, located at 707 East Etna Road in Ottawa. Voting is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Additional hours will also become available in the month of October, and information is available on the county clerk’s website.

McHenry County

Early voting will get underway on Sept. 26 at the county’s Election Center, located at 410 South Eastwood Drive in Woodstock. Voting will be available 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Early voting will expand to multiple locations beginning Oct. 21. More information can be found on the county’s website.

Will County

The Will County Clerk’s Office will hold early voting beginning Sept. 26, with hours running from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

A slew of additional sites will open for early voting beginning Oct. 21, and more information can be found on the county clerk’s website.