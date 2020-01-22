K-Pop Group BTS Announces Tour Dates, With 2 Shows in Chicago

K-pop sensation BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, announced their 2020 "Map of the Soul" tour on Tuesday, with two performances in Chicago.

The tour starts April 11 in South Korea and ends in Chicago, with two back-to-back shows scheduled at Soldier Field on June 5 and 6.

BTS is a seven-member K-Pop, or Korean Pop, boy band formed in Seoul in 2013. The group's seventh studio album is set to be released Feb. 21. The band dropped its first single "Black Swan" off the album earlier this month, raking in more than 22 million views on YouTube since its release.

The group was last in Chicago in 2019, playing two shows at Soldier Field in May on the U.S. leg of the "Love Yourself: Speak Yourself" tour. That tour followed the release of their "Map of the Soul: Persona" album, which made them the first group since The Beatles to land three number one albums in less than a year.

Tickets for BTS' 2020 tour are scheduled to go on sale for the general public beginning at 3 p.m. on Feb. 7 at LiveNation.com, while members of the "Global Official Fanclub Army" can find information on a pre-sale at ticketmaster.com/bts.