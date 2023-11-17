All you're going to want for Christmas this year is... Mattel's collectible Mariah Carey Barbie doll.

The toy company announced the holiday collector's item on Instagram on Friday.

The Barbie doll’s design was inspired by Carey’s 2019 music video for her holiday hit, “All I Want For Christmas is You.”

The Barbie doll is wearing a glittery red gown, just like the one worn by Carey in the video.

The Barbie doll’s entire outfit matches the music video, down to the singer’s earrings and butterfly ring.

The Barbie doll was on sale on the Mattel Creation website for $75, but was sold out as of Friday afternoon.

The doll may be available from Amazon, Target and Walmart through Friday until 8:59 p.m. PT, according to Mattel.

The “All I Want for Christmas is You” singer and five-time Grammy Award winner certainly isn’t the first celebrity to get the Barbie doll treatment.

Other notable Barbie dolls include Stevie Nicks, Barbara Streisand, Elvis Presley, Tina Turner and Zendaya.

Carey, the unofficial queen of Christmas, rang in the holiday season on Halloween this year, declaring “it’s time” on Instagram.

“All I Want For Christmas is You” was released by Carey in 1994 and has since become a Christmas classic.

The singer kicked off her “Merry Christmas One And All” holiday tour this week, with stops continuing through Dec. 17.

To learn more about Carey’s collectible Barbie doll, click here.

It's that time of year! The pop superstar is hitting the road with a 13-date tour of her Christmas show.