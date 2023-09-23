Vanessa Bryant cheers on daughter Natalia's stunning runway debut in Milan: ‘I'm so proud'

Kobe and Vanessa Bryant's 20-year-old daughter, Natalia, has made her runway debut!

After signing with IMG Models in 2021, Natalia Bryant finally made her debut in the fashion world when she strutted her stuff on the catwalk for Versace’s Spring/Summer 2024 show at Milan Fashion Week.

In pictures that were taken at the event, Natalia was seen wearing a black dress with matching black shoes and a handbag.

"VERSACE!! Grazie Mille!! 💫," she wrote on Instagram. "Still feels like a dream. I am beyond honored and grateful."

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

In the comments, Natalia Bryant received an outpouring of love from her family and friends.

Vanessa Bryant, who cheered on her daughter in Milan, commented, “I’m so proud of you, baby! Congratulations!!!❤️😘❤️.”

Viola Davis said, “Beautiful ❤️❤️.”

Ciara wrote, “Go Nani Go! 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽.”

La La Anthony added, “I’m so proud!!!!!! Nani my beautiful girl!!! U makes us so so proud ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

In an interview with Vogue, Natalia Bryant talked about how excited she was to make her runway debut. The college student noted that she took a little break from her studies at the University of Southern California to walk for Donatella Versace.

She explained that she met the fashion designer just a day before the show at a fitting.

“She was just so welcoming and sweet and made me feel so comfortable, especially with it being my first runway,” Natalia Bryant said. “Meeting her definitely helped settle any nerves.

As for her strut, Natalia Bryant said she went to her mom, whom she can always turn to, for advice.

“She encourages me to have my own walk and establish my own way of doing things,” she said. “I’ve always loved watching videos of Naomi walking down the runway along with videos of other iconic supermodels I look up to. My mom says, ‘Walk like Naomi but remember to be yourself, put your own style to your walk and always with your head held high.’”

The advice seemed to work because Natalia Bryant walked like a true professional. She now says her favorite Versace look of all time is the outfit she wore on the runway.

“Up until today I had a few favorites, but my look for this show has got to be my new favorite by far. I’m excited to wear it," she said.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: