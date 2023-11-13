Travis Kelce gets stamp of approval from Taylor Swift's best friend Abigail

Originally appeared on E! Online

We've intercepted Abigail Anderson's latest reaction.

Taylor Swift's best friend is filling in the blank space on how she feels about the pop star's romance with Travis Kelce.

After E! News shared a social media story about Swift changing a lyric in her song "Karma" to give the Kansas City Chiefs player a shoutout during her second Eras Tour show in Buenos Aires, Anderson gave the picture a double-tap.

In one swift move, Anderson—who grew up with Swift in Nashville and earned a shoutout on the song "Fifteen"—proved she indeed "liked" the sweet moment.

On Nov. 11, instead of singing, "Karma is that guy on the screen coming straight home to me," Swift replaced the word "screen"—which fans thought referenced Swift's ex-boyfriend, actor Joe Alwyn—with "Chiefs."

As for how Kelce felt about the switch-up? Well, the tight end's reaction is one that will never go out of style.

Kelce smiled and put his hands on his face as Swift's dad, Scott Swift, cheered along with the rest of the crowd as seen in an attendee's video. But the fans couldn't shake it off that easily, as the stadium erupted with applause before red fireworks went off.

The NFL star got in a shout-out of his own, giving an assist to his leading lady while she sang her 2019 song "The Archer." When Taylor Swift belted out the lyric, "Who could ever leave me, darling? But who could stay?" Kelce held up a sign that read, "We will stay."

After the show ended, the Grammy winner was nothing short of enchanted to see Kelce as she ran into his arms before the couple shared a quick, passionate kiss.

After Taylor Swift wrapped her concert in Buenos Aires, the popstar put on a different kind of show with her new beau, NFL star Travis Kelce.

It was only fitting that Kelce traveled south of the equator during his bye week, as Swift has attended multiple games to watch the "New Heights" podcast host play on the field.

But Kelce has made it clear that he is looking to keep the media on the sidelines during their romance.

"We're learning with the paparazzi just taking photos all over the place," he recounted during an October press conference. "At the same time, it comes with it. You've got a lot of people that care about Taylor, and for good reason."

Most importantly, Travis is focused on having some delicate details stay private.

"Just got to keep living and learning and enjoying the moments," he added. "At the end of the day, I've always been pretty good about compartmentalizing and being able to stay focused in this building. I'll just keep rolling with that."