Tom Brady and Irina Shayk spark romance rumors with intimate L.A. outing

Time out — are Tom Brady and Irina Shayk dating?

Well, the seven-time Super Bowl champion and the supermodel have at the very least been enjoying each other's company lately. In fact, TMZ reports that Brady — who split with Gisele Bündchen in October — and Shayk spent several days together in Los Angeles.

The outlet even obtained footage of Brady and Shayk taking a drive around the city in his Rolls-Royce, with the NFL alum reaching over to caress Shayk's cheek while stopped at a light.

This intimate sighting comes one month after they both attended Joe Nahmad and Madison Headrick's wedding in Sardina.

Following the June nuptials, Page Six even reported that Shayk, 37, made "a beeline" for Brady, 45, at the festivities. However, her rep denied the story at the time, calling the account "totally fictional."

And although the duo has yet to publicly address their current relationship status, both Brady and Shayk, who shares 6-year-old daughter Lea with ex Bradley Cooper, have been linked to a number of famous faces since their respective splits.

It was just two months ago that Brady — who shares two kids with Bündchen and a son with ex Bridget Moynahan — was rumored to be spending time with Kim Kardashian. Though a source told E! News in May, "They have friends and business partners in common, but [are] not dating."

A month earlier, the athlete was linked to Reese Witherspoon, but a rep for the "Big Little Lies" actress — who split from husband Jim Toth in March — assured E! News that the rumors were completely false.

As for Shayk, she was rumored to be getting cozy with Leonardo DiCaprio during the 2023 Coachella Music Festival in April.

However, a source exclusively told E! News at the time that they're "just friends."

"They were amongst a large group of people at a festival," the insider noted, "all hanging out."

In the meantime, Shayk has been happily co-parenting daughter Lea with Cooper, who she split from in 2019.

"They never stopped loving and caring about each other," a source told E! News of the exes in November. "They love their daughter and being a family."