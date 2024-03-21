Celebrity News

This ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star is leaving after season 13

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" newest castmember Annemarie Wiley just announced she will not be returning for season 14 of the Bravo series after major drama with costar Sutton Stracke.

By Brett Malec | E!

The cast of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Originally appeared on E! Online

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" is down a diamond-holder.

Annemarie Wiley, who joined the Bravo series' most recent 13th season, announced she will not be returning for a second season.

"I'm disappointed is an understatement," the nurse anesthetist shared with fans on Instagram March 21. "I never auditioned for this show. The show found me and asked me to be on it out of the blue 6 weeks after the cast had already started filming. I was thrown into filming 2 weeks later, mid-season."

While Wiley noted she was initially "very excited about the opportunity," the 40-year-old also claimed, "What I was instructed to do throughout filming last season was the way the 'game was played.'"

"Listening to what I was instructed to do was a rookie mistake," Wiley — who is married to retired NFL player Marcellus Wiley — continued. "What I am disappointed about is that the fans never got to see the real me or even a glimpse of my unique life story."

This season, she baffled Bravoholics when she attempted multiple times to discredit costar Sutton Stracke's claim that Stracke has trouble eating because she suffers from a medically diagnosed small esophagus.

Which, she addressed in her farewell. "Contrary to what was shown on TV," she shared, "I am not obsessed with the esophagus! LOL."

"What I am is a woman, a proud Black woman, who is truly blessed with a wonderful strong Black man as my husband who lifts me and our four wonderful children up with so much love and positivity on a daily," she added. "It was an important mission of mine for the next season to show a solid Black family unit and that ‘true Black love' exists, even in Beverly Hills."

She concluded her announcement with a message to fellow season 13 costars Kyle Richards, Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Kung Minkoff and Stracke.

"To the fans that saw past what was portrayed and saw the REAL me, thank you so much for the love and support," she wrote. "I wish all the ladies good luck on the next season and thank you Bravo for the opportunity."

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family)

In the explosive Part 1 of the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" Season 13 reunion, the once-close friends shared tense moments – and seem to be rethinking their relationship.
Copyright E! Online

