Shakira's most dazzling outfits, worn throughout her career spanning over three decades, will be on display. Set to open on March. 4, 2023, 'Shakira, Shakira' will also include 40 artifacts from her personal archives.

The multi-GRAMMY and Latin GRAMMY winner has established herself on the world stage. Now, visitors will be able to explore her illustrious career through the first museum exhibit about the Colombian singer that gives insight into her musical creative process.

When it comes to Shakira’s on-stage style, she is timelessly consistent.

Through the decades, she has energetically performed in outfits that hug her silhouette and expose her midriff. The "She-Wolf" has always remained loyal to her low-waist skirts and bottoms.

Garments that only the queen of Barranquilla has graced stages with all over the world will be at The GRAMMY Museum in Los Angeles. Here are some of the archives that will be displayed.

Shakira’s Super Bowl LIV red outfit

The singer wore this burgundy two-piece skirt set for her opening song “She Wolf.” Her dazzling boots even featured 30,000 Swarovski crystals. (Getty Images)

Shakira's Super Bowl LIV Gold Outfit

Toward the end of the performance, when Shakira joined JLo back on stage, “La Loba” stunned with a head-to-toe gold outfit matched with Adidas Superstar trainers that were also covered by Swarovski crystals. (Getty Images)

Gibson Firebird electric guitar

The Columbian’s custom-made Gibson Firebird electric guitar adorned with over 70,000 Swarovski crystals will also be displayed. Shakira used this guitar during her 2020 Super Bowl halftime show performance. (Getty Images)

Fender Stratocaster, covered with pink Swarovski crystals

Shakira played the Fender Strat on her Oral Fixation tour in 2006 and 2007. The singer-songwriter has been credited with reviving the guitar's popularity throughout her career. (Getty Images)

Iconic outfits from Shakira’s 2018 El Dorado Tour

Cut-out pink leopard dress:

The hot pink dress with leopard print stole the spotlight when Shakira performed “Hips don’t lie” in Chicago. (Getty Images)



Shakira the belly dancer

This black and gold ensemble will take you back to the late 1990s when the Lebanese & Columbian artist released her Arabic pop song “Ojos Asi." (Getty Images)

The girly rock goddess

The muscle tank top, glitter leggings and combat boots Shakira wore during her 2018 El Dorado Tour to sing top hits like “Estoy Aqui, and “Me Enamore” will also be on display. (Getty Images)

For more information about tickets visit the GRAMMYs webpage.