Shakira announces major change for North American tour — leaving many Chicago fans unhappy

Just days after Shakira announced a major change to her North American tour, new dates and locations have been announced, but Chicago fans may have noticed something was missing.

On Friday, the famed Colombian singer revealed she would be changing her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour from arenas to stadiums.

In a letter to fans, Shakira wrote the support for her upcoming shows, which were part of her first tour since 2018, was "already making this the biggest tour of my career."

"As Live Nation communicated earlier, the demand for tickets and more shows has reached the point that our tour now requires stadiums in the USA and more dates so I can see as many of you as possible," she wrote. "The production of my show is also now so much larger and unlike anything I've done before. As a result, we're elevating my North America run from arenas to stadiums and the dates will be shifted to May 2025, right after my Latin American tour."

A new round of dates was announced Monday.

"Here are my new 2025 North America dates. I’m so excited to share my best show yet with you. Thank you all for supporting and inspiring me to keep pushing myself. I can’t wait to celebrate with you in May!" Shakira wrote on Instagram.

But while excitement around the new dates was high, many in Chicago were quick notice the city didn't make the list.

During the original tour announcement, Shakira was set to perform at the United Center on Dec. 14.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

The venue confirmed after Friday's announcement that the show was canceled and said refunds would be issued to those who purchased tickets.

The new stadium tour, however, includes only one Midwest location: Detroit, Michigan.

No Chicago, Atlanta, or NYC?!? WTF?!! guess I'm not going now 😭 — Teresa's lip fillers 🌈🇲🇽 (@iamveep007) October 21, 2024

@shakira shakira i love you girl, my mom and i were supposed to go to your show in chicago at the united center in december, but now you’re not coming to chicago at all????



SHAKIRA PLEASE MY MOM LOVES YOU!!!!!! https://t.co/8uZD67GdLa — litz⸆⸉ 🏹🪩 (@sususuperjihyo) October 21, 2024

No Chicago date is NASTY. 1.4M+ Spanish speakers in Chicago but no date? Shakira I can’t keep defending you… https://t.co/WTU9SV4OUr — Deuces (@thadeuces) October 21, 2024

Read Shakira's full letter to fans below:

"To my dear fans,

Your incredible support since my tour announcement has truly been extraordinary, and it's already making this the biggest tour of my career.

As Live Nation communicated earlier, the demand for tickets and more shows has reached the point that our tour now requires stadiums in the USA and more dates so I can see as many of you as possible.

The production of my show is also now so much larger and unlike anything I've done before. As a result, we're elevating my North America run from arenas to stadiums and the dates will be shifted to May 2025, right after my Latin American tour. Get ready-cities and dates will be announced on Monday!

I know many of you made big efforts to be a part of these shows. Thank you so much for supporting me through this. Your understanding and love means the world to me and helps me to continue breaking barriers.

I'll be waiting for all of you with great anticipation.

I promise to make it worth the wait and deliver the best show of my life!

With all my love and