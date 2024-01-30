Season 2 of ‘Severance' is back in production — see the first pics from set

Production on Season Two of the Apple TV+ series “Severance” is finally underway, nearly two years after the show’s Season One finale aired.

Star Adam Scott, who plays protagonist Mark Scout, shared the exciting news that filming has started by uploading a couple of photos from the set on Jan. 29.

He posted a black-and-white picture to Instagram that appears to show himself in character as Mark, darting down a hallway. The 50-year-old actor and comedian also included a snap of his set chair, which says his character’s name.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

“Lovely being back at the office,” he captioned the post.

Apple TV+ tweeted the running picture on X to confirm the news.

Ben Stiller, who directed six out of the nine episodes from the first season and serves as executive producer, also celebrated “Severance”’s return. He retweeted the Apple TV+ post and wrote, “Back to work. #SEVERANCE.”

Fans have been patiently waiting for news about the second season of the thriller series since the first finale aired in April 2022. Many of them commented on Scott’s post and wrote how excited they are to see how Mark’s journey continues.

“THE SCREAM THAT JUST LEFT MY BODY! I mean SpongeBob level ridiculousness,” one wrote.

Actors like Alison Brie, Jack Quaid and Ashley Benson also celebrated in the comments.

Co-star Patricia Arquette shared Scott’s post on her Instagram story, as well.

On April 6, 2022, a couple days before the Season One finale was released, Arquette confirmed during an appearance on TODAY that the sci-fi show would be back for another season.

“I’m the last to know,” she told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager. “You knew before (me)!”

So what’s in store for her character (Harmony Cobel) and Mark next season? Read on to learn everything we know about Season Two of “Severance” so far.

When will Season 2 air?

The Season One finale aired on April 8, 2022, and ended on a cliffhanger. In May 2023, “Severance” began filming its second season in New York before production was paused amid the writers strike, according to Deadline.

On Jan. 29, Scott and Apple TV+ confirmed that production for Season Two has resumed. They did not share more information about when fans can expect to watch the new episodes.

Why was Season 2 delayed?

“Severance” was one of the many shows that suspended production in May 2023 after the writers strike started. Deadline reported at the time that production shut down the second week of the writers strike.

The Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers reached a deal on Sept. 26 to end their strike. But SAG-AFTRA’s strike, which began in July, lasted until Nov. 9, further delaying the return of multiple series.

What is ‘Severance’ about?

“Severance,” a dystopian series, follows Mark Scout who works for a biotechnology corporation called Lumon Industries. The company created a procedure called “severance” that separates work memories from personal ones. Mark undergoes the procedure but later discovers that Lumon is keeping secrets from their employees.

The show also stars Arquette, John Turturro, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry and Christopher Walken.

“Severance” received overwhelming critical acclaim and praise from viewers during Season One. It earned 14 nominations at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, including outstanding drama series and acting nods for Scott, Turturro, Walken and Arquette.

The show won outstanding main title design and outstanding music composition.

This article first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: