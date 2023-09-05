Sean ‘Diddy' Combs will receive the Global Icon Award at 2023 VMAs

Here’s some good news for a bad boy.

Sean “Diddy” Combs will receive the Global Icon Award at the upcoming MTV Video Music Awards.

“Diddy will receive the Global Icon Award for his unparalleled career and continued influence that has achieved unrivaled global success in music and beyond,” reads a press release about the award.

The Global Icon Award started at MTV’s Europe Music Awards and “celebrates an artist or band whose unparalleled career and continued influence have achieved a unique level of global success in music and beyond,” continued the release.

Combs will also return to the VMA stage to perform at the show for the first time since 2005, which was the same year he hosted the show.

The hip-hop mogul and iconic rapper is up for four moonman awards at this year’s ceremony, including a pair in the best collaboration field. One is for “Gotta Move On (Queens Remix)” with Bryson Tiller, Ashanti and Yung Miami, while the other is for “Creepin’” with Metro Boomin, The Weeknd and 21 Savage. “Gotta Move On” also snagged a nomination for best hip-hop and “Creepin’” is also nominated for best R&B.

Combs, who has had five No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 in his career, made his first VMAs performance in 1997 and won the award for best R&B video that year, while also claiming the viewer's choice award the following year.

Combs will return with new music when his album “The Love Album: Off the Grid” comes out Sept. 15.

Shakira will also be honored with the Video Vanguard Award at the VMAs this year. She will perform on the show, as will Anitta, Demi Lovato, Doja Cat, Karol G, Kelsea Ballerini, Lil Wayne, Måneskin, Stray Kids and TOMORROW X TOGETHER.

Taylor Swift leads in nominations at this year's ceremony with 11, followed by SZA with eight.

The 2023 VMAs will air live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET.

