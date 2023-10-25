Taylor Swift is making her way to central Ohio – in the form of a 399-pound pumpkin.

Taylor Swiftkin, as creator Jeanette Paras dubbed her artwork, features Swift in her 2023 Grammys red carpet look, complete with chandelier earrings and long bangs. The 68-year-old Dublin native, used nine wigs and sweet potato ears to create the iconic look.

As a nod to the pop star's rumored boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, an NFL football pumpkin is seated next to Swiftkin.

Paras began creating celebrity-inspired pumpkins over three decades ago, according to NBC Columbus affiliate WCMH.

Some of her past creations include Ted Lassokin in 2021, Donald Trumpkin in 2015, Pump-Kim Jon Un in 2017, Rudykin Giuliani in 2019 and Baby Yodakin in 2020.

“With so much going on in the news today, much of it disturbing, Taylor SwiftKin stood out. I considered ‘pumpkinizing’ others, but Taylor is a bright star in today’s pop culture,” Paras told WCMH. “And then, when she was romantically linked to two-time Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce, that certainly made her more interesting. As I like to say, I don’t make the news, I pumpkinize it.”

However, the pumpkins are more than just attention-grabbing decor — they are also raising money for breast cancer awareness.

Paras, a two-time breast cancer survivor, partnered with the Stefanie Spielman Fund for Breast Cancer Research at the Ohio State University’s Comprehensive Cancer Center to raise money for research. She will match the first $2,500 in donations dollar-for-dollar.

“I’m hoping that the attention that my displays get, will encourage and create awareness for women,” Paras said.