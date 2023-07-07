Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila let son Levi join Instagram for his 15th birthday

It's safe to say Matthew McConaughey's son Levi is having an alright, alright, alright 15th birthday.

After all, the Interstellar star and his wife Camila Alves McConaughey marked their eldest child's birthday with a gift three years in the making: Parental permission to start an Instagram account.

"Yes, we are allowing you, today on your 15th birthday, to join the social media universe," McConaughey said in a birthday tribute to Levi on July 7, to which Alves added, "Yes, all his friends have had it for long time. We've been holding out."

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Despite Alves admitting that she's a "little nervous" about Levi getting on the 'gram, McConaughey noted that they both have full confidence that he "can handle it."

"He knows who he is and he knows where he's going at that," said McConaughey who also shares 13-year-old daughter Vida and 10-year-old son Livingston with Alves. "He's got a great story to tell and share."

Matthew McConaughey's Family Photos

As for what fans can expect from Levi's future social media presence? The Oscar winner said followers will get "a very cool and respectful young man in Levi McConaughey coming at you, and I hope y'all can best treat him in the same way."

McConaughey ended the joint video with a message for Levi, telling him "enjoy the adventure."

"Enjoy sharing your story, expressing yourself, and what you put out there and the exchange you get with the people out there," he said. "We love you, happy birthday."

And Levi has already taken the milestone in stride, commenting underneath his parent's video, "Mamma and Papai thank you!!"

The teen uploaded his first post the same day, sharing a video montage of himself surfing and traveling around the world.

"happy to be here," Levi captioned the clips, which had McConaughey chiming in the comments, "levi is l i v i n #happybirthday."