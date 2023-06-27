Aire Webster's name is now legally standing. Bible.

After Kylie Jenner announced earlier this year that she and Travis Scott chose the new moniker for their newborn—who was initially named Wolf Jacques Webster—his name change has been legally confirmed, according to court documents obtained by E! News June 26.

The official paperwork comes more than a year after the "Kardashians" star shared she and the "Sicko Mode" rapper—who also share daughter Stormi, 5—decided that they had a change of heart on the name they had picked out when they welcomed the now 16-month-old in February 2022.

"FYI our sons name isn't Wolf anymore," Jenner, 25, wrote in an Instagram Story post that March. "We just really didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere."

Later that year, the "Life of Kylie" alum—who has since split from Scott, 32, and is rumored to be dating actor Timothée Chalamet—revealed that she and the musician were still deciding on which moniker fit their baby boy best, feeling it out day by day.

"Travis actually still changes his name a few times," Jenner revealed during a September 2022 episode of The Kardashians. "He'll come back and be like, 'I really like this name.' And then for the day he'll call him that. And I'm like, 'We can't do this again.'"

But after months of the name game, the two seemed to end up with a winner.

A source previously confirmed to E! News in January that Aire—which as Jenner clarified, is pronounced "AIR"—translates to "lion of God" in Hebrew.