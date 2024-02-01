Justin Timberlake appears to throw shade at Britney Spears during NYC concert

Originally appeared on E! Online

In this case, Justin Timberlake thinks some things are indeed better left unsaid.

In the wake of fresh drama with ex Britney Spears, the 43-year-old made his thoughts on apologies crystal clear during a recent concert.

"I'd like to take this opportunity," he said onstage per footage shared to social media, "to apologize to absolutely f--king nobody."

The Daily Mail reported Timberlake then proceeded to perform his 2002 song "Cry Me A River," which has long been speculated to be about his breakup with the "Toxic" singer.

Though Spears and Timberlake's relationship history—and public drama—goes back more than two decades, was recently brought back to the forefront of pop culture with the release of Spears's memoir "The Woman in Me" in October. So much so, that when Timberlake released a new single, "Selfish," on Jan. 25, Spears fans rushed to stream her 2011 song of the same name so that it would surpass the *NSYNC alum's on the charts (which it did).

But just days later, the Crossroads actress spoke to both her memoir and Timberlake's new song—seemingly trying to clear the air.

"I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book," the 42-year-old wrote in a since-deleted Jan. 29 Instagram post alongside a video of her ex performing with Jimmy Fallon and The Roots on The Tonight Show. "If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry."

She continued, "I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake's new song ‘Selfish.' It is soo good and how come every time I see Justin and Jimmy together I laugh so hard???"

Among the elements of their relationship reexamined in "The Woman in Me," Spears revealed she had an abortion while dating Timberlake and that the "Sexy Back" singer broke up with her in a text message. She further revisited the infamous 2003 interview with Diane Sawyer and clarified that the extent of her cheating on Timberlake only ever included one make out session with Wade Robson.

Other than his recent onstage comments, Timberlake—who shares kids Silas, 8, and Phineas, 2, with wife Jessica Biel—has not addressed the memoir publicly, though a source told E! News ahead of the book's release that Timberlake was "feeling great" and that he "has been working on music and loving what he's been making."

And while he's remained largely close-lipped about the recent drama, he did publicly apologize to Spears back in 2021.

"I am deeply sorry for the time in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right," he wrote at the time, after the docuseries Framing Britney Spears once again put their history in the spotlight. "I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism."

