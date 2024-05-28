Timeline shows when showers, storms could impact Chicago area

The Chicago area will have one more brush with the chance for severe weather on Tuesday, with cooler temperatures and drier conditions expected to wrap up the work week.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, most of the Chicago area is at a “marginal” risk of severe weather on Tuesday, with most of the threat coming from wind gusts that could exceed 50 miles per hour at times.

Here are details on when the storms could arrive, what threats they could pose, and what residents will have to look forward to for the remainder of the week.

Tuesday

Scattered shower and thunderstorms are expected to develop in the mid-afternoon, potentially impacting the evening commute in some locations.

The highest coverage of those storms is expected in areas east of Interstate 39 and north of Interstate 80, though storms could also impact areas outside of that part of the Chicago area.

The main threats with any storms that develop will be gusty winds and occasional downpours, along with lightning and non-damaging hail.

There is a non-zero chance of severe weather, with gusty winds the main threat existing with those storms as a low pressure system parked over the upper Great Lakes continues to drag bands of rain across the Chicago area.

Another threat could emerge in the form of cold air funnels, which typically form below showers and weak thunderstorms. Cold air aloft moves over warmer air in the lower levels of the atmosphere, causing the funnels to spin up.

Some may even touch down, and though most are harmless they can occasional generate EF-0 level wind speeds of up to 85 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.

Wednesday

Most of the rain is expected to move out by late Tuesday night, though a lingering shower is possible in the very early morning hours of Wednesday.

Winds will also shift out of the north on the backside of the storm system as it finally moves out of the region, and that will have multiple impacts, including dropping temperatures below their seasonal averages.

Highs in the Chicago area will likely only get into the upper-60s on Wednesday, well below the 75 degree-average temperature the city sees in late May.

Swimming on Lake Michigan could also be hazardous on Wednesday, as the winds will help whip up serious waves on the lakefront.

Thursday

Highs will continue to remain on the cool side, struggling to reach 70 degrees in many parts of the Chicago area.

Winds will likely start to ease a bit, but hazardous conditions could persist at area beaches because of the waves, especially in northwest Indiana.

Friday

Highs finally start to rebound, rising into the mid-to-upper 70s across the area. It will also be the final dry day of the week, as the threat of showers and storms returns to the forecast by Saturday.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for all the latest weather news and information.