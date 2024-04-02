Originally appeared on E! Online

Jennie Garth isn't interested in rehashing her WB days.

Two weeks after the explosive docuseries "Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV" was released, the 51-year-old reflected on her relationship with "What I Like About You" cocreator Dan Schneider and costar Amanda Bynes.

Garth told The Hollywood Reporter in an article published March 30, "I don't want to talk about Dan Schneider ever again in my life."

And although the "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum shared that she and Bynes haven't spoken since the documentary dropped, she added, "I just love her and I would love to see her at any point."

Audiences are in shock over “Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV," a bombshell new Investigation Discovery docuseries that's pulling back the curtain on former Nickelodeon shows, alleging that there was a toxic and abusive environment behind the scenes on multiple shows.

Garth, who starred alongside Bynes in the WB series from 2002 to 2006, previously shared that the pair weren't in contact but will always have a special connection. After all, she told Entertainment Tonight in 2019, "We're like soul sisters."

Schneider responded to allegations of inappropriate behavior on set in the harrowing docuseries.

"Watching over the past two nights was very difficult for me," he said in a video interview posted March 19. "Facing my past behaviors, some of which are embarrassing and that I regret, and I definitely owe some people a pretty strong apology."

And Garth wasn't the only star to speak out about Schneider and former Nickelodeon stars.

Most recently, Kenan Thompson expressed his support to those who shared their stories, saying that his "heart goes out to anybody that's been victimized or their families."

During his appearance on Tamron Hall March 27, the former "All That" star emphasized that many of the allegations "happened after I left" the network and Schneider didn't have as much power on "Kenan & Kel" since the project had a different showrunner.

"It's supposed to be a safe place, you know?" he added. "It's supposed to be a safe place for kids and to hear all about that it's just like, 'How dare you?'"

