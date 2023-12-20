Celebrity News

Guy Fieri says his kids won't inherit his fortune unless they do this

Guy Fieri revealed his perfect recipe for success doesn't include simply passing along his food empire to his children. Instead, they'll need to earn it

By Hayley Santaflorentina | E! News

Guy Fieri
Getty

Originally appeared on E! Online

Guy Fieri is rolling out, and he's looking for diners, drive-ins and dives degrees.

The Food Network star recently revealed that if his and wife Lori Fieri's sons, Hunter, 27, and Ryder, 17, want to take over his dining empire, they will have to prove themselves in the classroom first.

"I've told them the same thing my dad told me," Fieri told Fox News in an interview shared Dec. 12. "My dad says, ‘When I die, you can expect that I'm going to die broke, and you're going to be paying for the funeral.' And I told my boys, ‘None of this that I've been building are you going to get unless you come and take it from me.'"

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

After all, if you can't handle the heat, you best stay out of the kitchen.

And when it comes to the exact menu for success, the 55-year-old took a move from none other than Shaquille O'Neal's playbook.

"Shaq said it best," he continued. "Shaq said, ‘If you want this cheese, you got to get to two degrees.' Well, my two degrees mean postgraduate."

Entertainment News

Taylor Swift 8 hours ago

Taylor Swift's Milk Bar birthday cake is going viral

Movies 11 hours ago

‘Captured the beauty and grit': USRowing CEO Amanda Kraus lauds ‘The Boys in the Boat'

Secrets of the Food Network

But while Fieri's eldest Hunter and his nephew Jules, he revealed, are already on their way towards succession being enrolled in MBA and law programs, respectively, his youngest Ryder is feeling the pressure.

"‘Dad, this is so unfair,'" Fieri revealed of the high school student's complaints. "'I haven't even gone to college yet, and you're already pushing that I've got to get an MBA?' He's like, 'Can I just get through college?'"

And the TV personality isn't the only celeb trying to buck the "nepo baby" label when it comes to their children.

In fact, fellow food mogul Gordon Ramsay told The Telegraph in 2016 he would only be helping his children financially by providing a 25 percent deposit on a flat — which he said was an attempt "to not spoil them" — while Mick Jagger recently revealed his eight children likely won't be the recipients of his post-1971 music catalog (which is worth half a billion dollars).

"The children don't need $500 million to live well," the Rolling Stones frontman told The Wall Street Journal in a September interview. "Come on."

Instead, the 80-year-old would prefer the money be donated to charity. Or, as he put it, "Maybe do some good in the world."

Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

Celebrity News
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us