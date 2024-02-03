Days-long storm bringing heavy rain and wind sets stage for treacherous 2024 Grammy Awards

All of music's biggest stars will be in Los Angeles Sunday night for the 2024 Grammy Awards, and it looks like they will have to bring their umbrellas (and maybe a poncho and rain boots, too).

A storm the National Weather Service has said could bring "Heavy Rain... with potential for damaging, life-threatening flooding," will begin Saturday night and extend all the way to Tuesday.

Updated timing graphic, with the focus now on the late Sat -Tue/Wed storm system. Heavy Rain expected with potential for damaging, life-threatening flooding. Strong winds 🙴 high elevation snow as well. Prepare now! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/WaePYcig47 — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 2, 2024

The worst of the storm is expected to start Sunday evening around 6 p.m. PT, and the Grammys are set to begin around 5 p.m. PT. So, the red carpet may not see the worst of the storm, but there will probably be rain and windy conditions when the stars step out for music's biggest night.

In total, the Los Angeles area is forecast to get around three to six inches of rain, along with wind. However, the foothills and low-elevation mountains may face six to 12 inches of rain, causing a greater risk for significant flooding.

The 2024 Grammy Awards will take place at Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles. Stars already confirmed to perform include Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa, Luke Combs and Travis Scott.

The nominations for the 66th annual Grammy Awards were announced on Friday.