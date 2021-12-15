Eminem's Daughter Alaina Scott Is Engaged

Will the newly engaged Alaina Scott please stand up? On Monday, Dec. 13, the 28-year-old daughter of rapper Eminem announced that she and her longtime boyfriend Matt Moeller are engaged.

"This moment, this life," she captioned a few Instagram photos of the happy couple, adding, "Yes a hundred times over. I LOVE YOU." The pics showed Matt on bended knee during a rooftop proposal at The Monarch Club in Detroit. In another snapshot, Alaina's gorgeous ring--which looks to be an emerald cut diamond, complete with a gold band setting--took center stage.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Earlier this year, Alaina gave Matt a sweet shout-out after the couple celebrated seven years of dating.

"While my love for you has somehow grown over these last 7 years, one thing has remained the same - you are my favorite person," she captioned an Instagram photo of the two in July. "You are my best friend, the best fur dad, and the best partner. Thank you for loving me as effortlessly as you do. Happy anniversary, ILY."

2021 Celebrity Engagements

Alaina is Eminem's biological niece. Her mother, Dawn Scott, is the sister of the musician's ex-wife, Kim Mathers. Dawn died in 2016 of a suspected overdose, according to People. Eminem adopted Alaina in the early aughts and opened up about his fatherly duties with Rolling Stone in 2004. As fans may already know, the 15-time Grammy winner is also father to 25-year-old Hallie Jade, who she shares with his ex-wife.

"I have full custody of my niece and joint custody of [my daughter] Hailie," he told the outlet at the time. "I was always there for Hailie, and my niece has been a part of my life ever since she was born. Me and Kim pretty much had her, she'd live with us wherever we was at." That same year, the musician candidly rapped about his family and referred to Alaina and Hallie as "almost being sisters now" in his song, "Mockingbird."