Eminem and daughter Hailie Jade support hometown Detroit Lions at NFL game

Originally appeared on E! Online

Even Eminem can be a stan.

The "Lose Yourself" rapper and his daughter Hailie Jade showcased their hometown pride while attending the Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers game on Oct. 8.

"Detroit strong!!!" Eminem captioned an Instagram post featuring a photo of himself and footage of him at the game, "let's f------ gooooo!!!!"

As for Jade, she also shared a glimpse inside her time at the game, captioning her own social media post with a nod to Taylor Swift's appearance at her first Chiefs game, "Football, family, & seemingly ranch."

Though Eminem has kept details of their father-daughter bond under wraps over the years, the musician has previously opened up about Jade making him "proud for sure."

"When I think about my accomplishments, that's probably the thing I'm the most proud of is being able to raise kids," he said during a March 2020 episode of Mike Tyson's YouTube show "Hotboxin'." "It's important to keep your kids grounded when they're in a situation like I have, it's very important."

And Jade has taken her dad's advice to heart, with the 27-year-old sharing rare glimpses into her personal life, including snapshots of her relationship with Evan McClintock.

"I rarely share my feed," she wrote in a July 2021 Instagram post, "but when I do, I'm happy it's with you."

Fast-forward to earlier this year, and the couple were happy to announce their engagement.

"Casual weekend recap… 2.4.23," she wrote in a February Instagram post, adding a ring emoji. "I love you @evanmcclintock11."