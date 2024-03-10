Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling reignite ‘Barbenheimer' battle at Oscars

Originally appeared on E! Online

Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling brought their Barbenheimer beef to the 2024 Oscars.

The "Oppenheimer" actress and the "Barbie" star — whose films battled it out at the box office when they were released July 21 — reunited at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre March 10.

And when the duo — both nominated tonight for their films — took the stage to present together, things took a hilarious turn.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

"Oh! Hello, Emily," Gosling said to an unimpressed Blunt, who called out his "frosty" tone.

"Not at all," the actor replied. "No, I'm just happy that we can finally put this Barbenheimer rivalry behind us."

And Blunt agreed, before cheekily noting that, given Oppenheimer's successful run this award season, it wasn't much of a rivalry after all.

"It's true," Gosling admitted as the audience erupted in laughter. "You guys are doing very well. Congratulations."

However, he couldn't help but note "Barbie" beat "Oppenheimer" at the box office.

"I figured out why they call it Barbenheimer and they didn't call it Oppenbarbie," Gosling told Blunt. "I think you guys were at the tail end of that because you were riding Barbie's coattails all summer."

See the Winners of the 2024 Oscars

Though Blunt didn't let him get away with that one, thanking Gosling for "Ken-splaining" the joke to her.

"Mr. 'I need to paint my abs on to get nominated,'" Blunt said as Gosling attempted to grab the microphone. "You don't see Robert Downey Jr. doing that!"

"She's kidding!" Gosling told the audience. "This is insane Emily, this has got to stop. We have to squash this."

Jokes aside, the duo — who costar in the upcoming movie "The Fall Guy" — agreed to settle the debate as they honored Hollywood's stunt community.

The Academy Awards never fail to deliver jaw-dropping style moments, and A-listers brought their fashion A-game once again. From Emma Stone to America Ferrera, Access Hollywood is rounding up the best and brightest glam from the red carpet.