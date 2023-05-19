Get ready to levitate over Dua Lipa and her new flame's Cannes Film Festival 2023 arrival.

The "Physical" singer and Romain Gavras made their red carpet debut together at the Omar La Fraise (The King of Algiers) May 19 premiere. For the occasion, Dua wore a one-shoulder, black gown featuring cut-outs across the front and a daring thigh slit. Meanwhile, Gavras, a filmmaker and music video director, donned a sleek black suit.

The couple also weren't shy with PDA, as Gavras wrapped his arm Lipa's waist while posing for photos. At one point, Lipa and Romain looked smitten as they shared a laugh.

Their outing comes two months after Lipa and Gavras were spotted holding hands at Paris Fashion Week. Prior to that, they were seen in February leaving a Netflix party for the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards in London, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Gavras previously dated Rita Ora, with his rep confirming their breakup to the Daily Mail in March 2021. As for Lipa, the "Pretty Please" artist went out with Anwar Hadid for two years before breaking up in 2021. She sparked romance rumors with Trevor Noah last September, but later clarified she was single.

"For me, this is the first year I've not been in a relationship for a very long time," she said in an October episode of iHeartRadio's Dua Lipa: At Your Service podcast. "It's been really great to just be alone and only think about myself and kind of be quite selfish."