Denny Laine, British musician who co-founded The Moody Blues and Paul McCartney's Wings, dies at 79

Denny Laine, the British star musician who co-founded the iconic rock bands The Moody Blues and Paul McCartney's Wings, has died.

He was 79.

Laine died "peacefully" Tuesday morning at his home following "health setbacks" from interstitial lung disease, his wife, Elizabeth Hines, shared on his Facebook page.

"I was at his bedside, holding his hand as I played his favorite Christmas songs for him. He’s been singing Christmas songs the past few weeks and I continued to play Christmas songs while he’s been in ICU on a ventilator this past week," she wrote.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.