Bob Saget's Widow, Kelly Rizzo, Reflects on Their Last Christmas Together

Kelly Rizzo, widow of the late Bob Saget, opened up on social media about her first holiday without him.

"I’m just so grateful that I got to have that incredible man in my life and that I got to be in his for 6 years," Rizzo wrote on Instagram on Christmas Eve. "There’s no greater Christmas present than that."

In the post, Rizzo recounted a touching story from their last Christmas together, which was the first that she and Saget spent in Chicago with her family and her step-daughter, Lara.

"I’m so glad we had that special time together," Rizzo wrote. "He got to spend time with my niece Alex, who was only 2, and got to meet my niece Brooklyn who was only 2 weeks old. Alex still remembers “Uncle Bob” and talks about him every single day. He certainly left a lasting impression that I’m so grateful for. But Bob did that with everyone he met."

Rizzo has been open and vulnerable about her grief as she has mourned her husband this past year. January 9th will mark the anniversary of Saget's tragic death from a fall at age 65. In that time, Saget has been honored with many awards, including the Critics Choice Real TV Impact Award, which Rizzo accepted on his behalf in June.

In her heartfelt post, Rizzo reminisced about their life together. "I certainly didn’t think that our first Christmas together (in the same city) last year would be our last," Rizzo wrote. Rizzo and Saget married in 2018 in Santa Monica, California.

Rizzo had some words of compassion for others who are experiencing grief this holiday season: "I pray that if you’re missing a loved one this holiday season, that you’re blessed with many deep and loving memories and gratitude that will help carry you through."

