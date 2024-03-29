How Beyoncé & Jay-Z's daughter Rumi appears in ‘Cowboy Carter'

Originally appeared on E! Online

Another Carter has expanded their resumé.

After all, Beyoncé featured daughter Rumi Carter, 6, on her new country album Cowboy Carter—which comes a decade after her eldest daughter Blue Ivy Carter was included in the song "Blue."

"Protector," the fourth song on the project, begins with Rumi asking, "Mom, can I hear the lullaby, please?" The clip leads into an acoustic ballad reflecting on her deep love for her children—Blue Ivy, 12, and twins Rumi and Sir Carter, 6—whom she shares with Jay-Z.

"I will lead you down that road if you lose your way," Beyoncé sings in the chorus, "Born to be a protector / Even though I know someday you're gonna shine on your own / I will be your projector."

The sweet song continues, noting how proud she is of herself for being a good mother. "An apricot picked right off a given tree," the Grammy winner sang. "I gave watеr to the soil / And now it feeds me / And there you are, shaded underneath it all."

Ahead of the album's March 29 release, Beyoncé, who became the first Black woman to have the number one single on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart for "Texas Hold 'Em," revealed the motivation behind her latest project.

"This album has been over five years in the making," Beyoncé wrote on Instagram March 19. "It was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed…and it was very clear that I wasn't."

"The criticisms I faced when I first entered this genre," she continued, "forced me to propel past the limitations that were put on me. act ii is a result of challenging myself, and taking my time to bend and blend genres together to create this body of work."