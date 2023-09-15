Ashton Kutcher resigns from anti-child sex abuse organization after backlash over Danny Masterson letter

Ashton Kutcher has resigned from his role as board chairman of Thorn, a nonprofit he co-founded over a decade ago to combat child sexual exploitation, the actor announced Friday.

The decision to step down was "rooted in the recognition of recent events," the organization said in a statement, referencing the backlash against Kutcher and his wife, Mila Kunis, after they wrote letters in support of convicted rapist Danny Masterson.

"After my wife and I spent several days of listening, personal reflection, learning, and conversations with survivors and the employees and leadership at Thorn, I have determined the responsible thing for me to do is resign as Chairman of the Board, effectively immediately," Kutcher said in a statement.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

"I cannot allow my error in judgment to distract from our efforts and the children we serve," he continued.

Kutcher and Kunis came under fire over letters they submitted to a Los Angeles court describing Masterson as a "dedicated and loyal" husband, an "excellent" role model," and an "outstanding older brother figure" ahead of a judge sentencing him to 30 years to life in prison for sexually assaulting two women.

Get more on this story at NBCNews.com.