Ashley Park updates health status after hospitalization for septic shock

Ashley Park is out of the hospital and back in Paris as she continues to recover from a serious medical condition.

The "Emily in Paris" star shared an update on her health Jan. 28, more than a week after she revealed that she had been hospitalized after contracting tonsillitis that had "spiraled into critical septic shock."

Park wrote on in an Instagram post, "I'm deeply moved and thankful for your beautiful messages of support and comfort, your personal stories of sepsis and hospitalization, and truly to every person who has reached out with love. Every message has honestly boosted me into a quick and hopeful recovery."

The 32-year-old continued, "I'm sorry for the delay in responses, just wanted to update that I was medically cleared to fly after responding to treatments, and am now recovering and resting in Paris where I was greeted with this incredible warm welcome from loved ones and my "Emily In Paris" fam."

Park included in her post photos showing several bouquets of flowers inside a room, a semi-completed jigsaw puzzle, an oil pastel sketch pad lying next to a bowl of oatmeal with fruit, as well as a shot of her leg bearing several acupuncture needles and an image of herself and costar Lily Collins hugging while sitting on a couch.

"Thank you to Netflix and "Emily in Paris" for their genuine kindness and gracious patience as I wait to be medically cleared to work," Park wrote. "I couldn't be more excited to join them all on set for Season 4. I promise I'm breathing through this all and taking as much care of myself as I can to get back into fighting shape. in the meantime, thanks for the couch cuddles @lilyjcollins ;)"

Collins, who plays the title character in "Emily in Paris", wrote in response, "Couldn't love you more and hugging you made me feel like home. You're an absolute light sister," while Park's boyfriend Paul Forman, who played Nicolas de Leon on the recent third season of the show, commented with two kiss face emojis.

Park revealed her health scare on Instagram on Jan. 19, alongside a photo of herself lying on a hospital bed with a breathing tube while being kissed on the forehead by Forman, marking the first time the two have confirmed their relationship.

"While on holiday in December into New Years, what started as tonsillitis spiraled into critical septic shock, which infected and affected several of my organs," the actress wrote. "I am grateful that my health has improved despite what we had initially been told."

Park continued, "Grateful most of all to Forman for being unconditionally by my side through all this. You calmed my fears and held me through ambulances, three foreign hospitals, a week in the ICU, scary ERs, countless scans and tests and injections, excruciating pain, and so much confusion all while we were alone on the other side of the world far from those we know. I love you Paul. More than I can ever say."

On his own Instagram, the actor shared photos of the two together, including a close-up of them holding hands by her hospital bed, writing, "By your side, no matter what @ashleyparklady."