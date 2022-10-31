A ‘Friday the 13th' Prequel Series Is Coming to Peacock

Peacock's new series is sure to be a bloody good time.

The "Friday the 13th" horror franchise is getting the prequel treatment with the brand-new show "Crystal Lake" from A24 and writer, showrunner, executive producer and creator Bryan Fuller.

Fittingly announced by the NBCUniversal streamer on Oct. 31, details about the upcoming series are currently being kept under wraps. But based on the title, fans can expect the series to expand upon the dark history of Camp Crystal Lake, and possibly that of the masked killer Jason Voorhees.

As a longtime fan of the slasher classic, Fuller shared his excitement for the project in a press release, saying, "When it comes to horror, A24 raises the bar and pushes the envelope and I'm thrilled to be exploring the camp grounds of Crystal Lake under their banner."

Susan Rovner — chairman of entertainment content for NBCUniversal television and streaming — mirrored Fuller's words. "'Friday the 13th' is one of the most iconic horror franchises in movie history," Rovner said in a statement, "and we were dying to revisit this story with our upcoming drama series 'Crystal Lake.'"

She continued, "We can't wait to get to work with Bryan Fuller, a gifted, visionary creator who I've had the pleasure of being a longtime friend and collaborator, along with our incredible partners at A24, in this updated version for Peacock that will thrill long-standing fans of the franchise."

Marc Toberoff, Victor Miller and Rob Barsamian will also executive produce alongside A24 and Fuller.

Stay tuned to E! News for more news about Peacock's "Crystal Lake."

