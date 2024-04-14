Here are 27 rooftop bars and patios with spectacular views across Chicago

Sunshine and near-80-degree temperatures appeared on Sunday in Chicago, giving residents and visitors alike a taste of summer.

The brief period of warmth served as a sign of brighter days to come. As summer nears, many are looking forward to outdoor activities like swimming and hiking, plus perhaps more relaxing ones like getting a drink or grabbing a meal at a spot with a specatuclar view.

When it comes to Chicago, there are plenty of rooftop bars, restaurants and patios to choose from.

To help narrow down your search, NBC 5's Chicago Today previously compiled a list of spots around the city.

Here are places you can go:

BLVD Steakhouse

Location: 817 W Lake St, Chicago, IL 60607

Reservations: Yes. Available here.

RPM Seafood

Location: 317 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60654

Reservations: Yes. Available here.

Bill and Giuliana Rancic give Matt and Cortney a tour inside RPM Seafood, the Rancic’s hot new Chicago riverfront restaurant. Check out the food, drinks and more!

Pizzeria Portofino

Location: 317 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60654

Reservations: Yes. Available here.

Vu Rooftop

Location: 133 E Cermak Rd, Chicago, IL 60616

Reservations: Yes. Available here.

The Chicago Firehouse Restaurant

Location: 1401 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60605

Reservations: Yes. Available here.

London House

Location: 85 E Wacker Dr 22nd Floor, Chicago, IL 60601

Reservations: Yes. Available here.

Grant Park Bistro

Location: 800 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60605

Reservations: Yes. Available here.

The Duck Inn

Location: 2701 S Eleanor St, Chicago, IL 60608

Reservations: Yes. Available here.

Cindy's Rooftop

Location: 12 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60603

Reservations: Yes. Available here.

Offshore Rooftop

Location: 1000 E Grand Ave, Chicago, IL 60611

Reservations: Yes. Available here.

Château Carbide

Location: 230 N Michigan Ave 24th Floor, Chicago, IL 60601

Reservations: Yes. Available here.

Aba

Location: 302 N Green St 3rd Floor, Chicago, IL 60607

Reservations: Yes. Available here.

We invited Top Chef winner and the executive chef at Aba Cj Jacobson to take us through some of the delicious Mediterranean dishes they have to offer whether you take-out or dine-in at their rooftop patio.

The J. Parker

Location: 1816 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60614

Reservations: Yes. Available here.

Z Bar

Location: 108 E Superior St, Chicago, IL 60611

Reservations: Yes. Available here.

Reggies Rooftop Deck

Location: 2105 S State St, Chicago, IL 60616

Reservations: None. First come, first served.

Roots Handmade Pizza - South Loop

Location: 744 S Dearborn St, Chicago, IL 60605

Reservations: Yes. Available here.

Lonesome Rose

Location: 2101 N California Ave, Chicago, IL 60647

Reservations: Yes. Available here.

Parson's Chicken and Fish

Location: 2952 W Armitage Ave, Chicago, IL 60647

Reservations: Yes. Available here.

Sidetrack

Location: 3349 N Halsted St, Chicago, IL 60657

Reservations: None.

Taxim

Location: 1558 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60622

Reservations: Yes. Available here.

Big Star

Wrigleyville location: 3640 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60613

Reservations: Yes. Available here.

Wicker Park location: 1531 N Damen Ave, Chicago, IL 60622

Reservations: Yes. Available here.

Go fo the tacos, stay for the drinks. Explore Wicker Park and stop at Big Star for some fresh and delicious drinks.

Frontier

Location: 1072 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60642

Reservations: Yes. Available here.

El Barco Mariscos

Location: 1035 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60622

Reservations: None.

Piccolo Sogno

Location: 464 N Halsted St, Chicago, IL 60642

Reservations: Yes. Available here.

Avli on the Park

Location: 180 N Field Blvd, Chicago, IL 60601

Reservations: Yes. Available here.

Gibson's Italia

Locations: 233 N Canal St, Chicago, IL 60606

Reservations: Yes. Available here.

Location: 854 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60607

Reservations: Yes. Available here.