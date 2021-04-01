Cooking With Darryl: Viral TikTok Dad Shares Smash Burger Recipe

A suburban Chicago dad is going viral on TikTok for his cooking segments and he stopped by Chicago Today to share one of his favorite recipes: Smash burgers.
Local Algonquin TikTok sensation, Darryl Postelnick aka @cookingwithdarryl, stopped by to share his smash burger recipe with host Matthew Rodrigues. This recipe has racked up over 5.5 million views on TikTok, so you know it’s good.
Read more about Posetelnik's story here and check out his full recipe below.
Ingredients:
- 1 lb 80/20 ground chuck (important to NOT be too lean!! 😉)
- 1 stick FROZEN butter
- 1 onion
- Bacon OR better yet, BaconUP! https://baconup.com/
- Lawry’s season salt/salt/pepper
- Hamburger pickle chips (round pickles for burgers)
- Kings Hawaiian rolls (comes in pack of 12)
- Cheese of choice
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
- Fry bacon (or just use BaconUp to season griddle
- Cut 1 onion, finely chopped
- Grate 1 stick of frozen butter into ground beef, mix together
- Form into golf ball size balls
- Remove bacon (or use BaconUp), sauté onions till caramelized, remove from griddle
- Place ball size ground beef onto griddle, let cook for 1 min before smashing
- Once smashed, add seasonings, wait till they start showing they are cooked through, then flip
- Add some onions to each patty
- Add cheese and cover with tops of Hawaiian roll
- Bottom of roll has a couple pickle chips on it, remove burger from grill and put on bottom roll
- (optional) – wrap 2 per foil, put in low heat oven (180 degrees?) for 10 mins…this brings all the flavors together, melts cheese and steams burgers