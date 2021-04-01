Cooking With Darryl: Viral TikTok Dad Shares Smash Burger Recipe

A suburban Chicago dad is going viral on TikTok for his cooking segments and he stopped by Chicago Today to share one of his favorite recipes: Smash burgers.

Local Algonquin TikTok sensation, Darryl Postelnick aka @cookingwithdarryl, stopped by to share his smash burger recipe with host Matthew Rodrigues. This recipe has racked up over 5.5 million views on TikTok, so you know it’s good.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Read more about Posetelnik's story here and check out his full recipe below.

Ingredients:

1 lb 80/20 ground chuck (important to NOT be too lean!! 😉)

1 stick FROZEN butter

1 onion

Bacon OR better yet, BaconUP! https://baconup.com/

Lawry’s season salt/salt/pepper

Hamburger pickle chips (round pickles for burgers)

Kings Hawaiian rolls (comes in pack of 12)

Cheese of choice

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------