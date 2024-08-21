Who is the DNC DJ? What to know about DJ Cassidy after unique ceremonial roll call

While the ceremonial roll call at the 2024 Democratic National Convention stood out for a number of reasons Tuesday, one of them was the DJ playing each state's music selections.

Decked out in blue satin, DJ Cassidy spun a special song for each state in the roll call at the DNC.

Alabama, obviously, got “Sweet Home Alabama” by Lynyrd Skynyrd. Alaska announced their backing of Vice President Harris to “Feel It Still” by Portugal. The Man, a band from Wasilla. Florida committed its delegates to “I Won’t Back Down” by Tom Petty, who was born in Gainesville. The rapper Lil Jon appeared over the music of DJ Snake’s “Turn Down for What” ahead of Georgia awarding its delegates to Harris.

They may be a somewhat unlikely pair, but DNC Secretary Jason Rae and DJ Cassidy tag-teamed the celebratory roll call of states.

Rae called out the states and territories as they came up in the voting order, and Cassidy chimed in with occasional commentary as he flipped from track to track for each batch of delegates.

A Grammy-nominated performer and producer, DJ Cassidy is known for having played at both of President Barack Obama's inaugurations, as well as both his and Michelle Obama's 50th birthday at the White House, according to his website. He performed at Jay Z and Beyoncé's wedding at their New York City apartment and events hosted by big names like Jennifer Lopez, Naomi Campbell, the Kardashians, and other "pop culture icons."

In 2012, DJ Cassidy became the "first and only" DJ at the Democratic National Convention.

"I replaced the usual house band and provided music for the entire show, including walk on music for every speaker, every day, including the Clintons and the Obamas," he wrote at the time. Four years ago, he performed as part of the Biden-Harris campaign.

In his social media Tuesday, he showed a video of him walking through the United Center to "Sirius" by the Alan Parsons Project, which coincidentally happened to be Illinois' "walk-out" song during the roll call.

