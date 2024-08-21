Why did California, Minnesota pass in DNC roll call? Here's an explanation

During the ceremonial roll call at the Democratic National Convention Tuesday, it was noted that three states chose to "pass" rather than cast their votes for Vice President Kamala Harris, but why did that happen?

There's a reason behind it.

This year’s roll call has been unlike any in political history. But one tradition held, the one mandating that the home state of the nominee generally passes, then goes near the end to pass the deciding vote to formally clinch the nomination.

That explains why both California and Minnesota, the home states of Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz, passed during the convention roll call.

This year, Minnesota, where Walz is governor, could get the count close and let Harris’ California and its delegates put her over the top as the Democratic nominee.

Alabama also notably passed their turn to Delaware, allowing the roll call to start with President Joe Biden’s home state — then end with California and Minnesota.

Outside of those three states, the event will largely proceed with states going in alphabetical order to pledge their delegates to the Harris-Walz ticket.

All 57 delegations from the 50 states and U.S. territories will participate in the voice vote.

While the passing of the vote is tradition, this year's roll call was unique.

Each state was introduced with “walk-up music” by an in-house DJ, DJ Cassidy, at the United Center. Some states chose music that is representative of their home areas, and delegates also had some surprise guests along the way.

Rather than being an official tally of the delegates needed to nominate the members of the presidential ticket, this year’s roll call will be ceremonial in nature.

That’s because Democrats moved to nominate Harris and Walz prior to Aug. 7, the original deadline for Ohio officials to secure spots on the November ballot.