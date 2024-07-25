2024 DNC

Residents on Chicago's Near West Side, South Loop prepare for DNC closures

Residents and businesses in the Near West Side, West Loop, Central Business District and South Loop will be the most impacted by DNC closures in August

NBC Universal, Inc.

On Thursday, state and local officials and the Secret Service announced closures and security zones for the Democratic National Convention.

Residents read a comprehensive list of affected areas here, but for businesses and residents in the security perimeter, their daily routines are going to be upended for the massive event.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

"That’s everybody’s biggest concern is being able to get in and out for every day activity," said Terrance Evans, who is on the building committee and a resident of the Horner Homes next to the United Center.

Those residents are in the 'red zone' where only credentialed personnel are allowed to go. He says DNC officials met with them twice to go over protocol.

"They will be checking cars that go in and out, they’re letting the dogs sniff the cars, they’ll have a mirror checking underneath the cars and they suggested we have an all city key pass to verify we live there," he told NBC 5 News.

Residents in the South Loop near McCormick Place will also experience screenings and closures.

"I think it’s going to impact everyone’s timing, we will need to account for delays and potential problems that might occur," said Amy Coulter, a new resident in South Loop. "As much as people are excited, it is going to impact our day-to-day.”

Local

Evanston 46 mins ago

Suburban high school makes classrooms ‘cell phone free spaces'

2024 Paris Olympics 52 mins ago

2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony will do something no Olympics has done before

Businesses inside the 'red zone' will be utilized for DNC personnel.

There will also be changes to bus routes inside of the vehicle exclusion perimeters. OEMC officials said they will be canvassing affected areas Friday to inform residents of any changes.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

To get alerts from the OEMC for the DNC text "DNC" to 226787.

This article tagged under:

2024 DNC
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us