Residents on Chicago's Near West Side, South Loop prepare for DNC closures

On Thursday, state and local officials and the Secret Service announced closures and security zones for the Democratic National Convention.

Residents read a comprehensive list of affected areas here, but for businesses and residents in the security perimeter, their daily routines are going to be upended for the massive event.

"That’s everybody’s biggest concern is being able to get in and out for every day activity," said Terrance Evans, who is on the building committee and a resident of the Horner Homes next to the United Center.

Those residents are in the 'red zone' where only credentialed personnel are allowed to go. He says DNC officials met with them twice to go over protocol.

"They will be checking cars that go in and out, they’re letting the dogs sniff the cars, they’ll have a mirror checking underneath the cars and they suggested we have an all city key pass to verify we live there," he told NBC 5 News.

Residents in the South Loop near McCormick Place will also experience screenings and closures.

"I think it’s going to impact everyone’s timing, we will need to account for delays and potential problems that might occur," said Amy Coulter, a new resident in South Loop. "As much as people are excited, it is going to impact our day-to-day.”

Businesses inside the 'red zone' will be utilized for DNC personnel.

There will also be changes to bus routes inside of the vehicle exclusion perimeters. OEMC officials said they will be canvassing affected areas Friday to inform residents of any changes.

To get alerts from the OEMC for the DNC text "DNC" to 226787.