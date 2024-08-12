2024 DNC

President Biden, Barack Obama among prominent speakers at upcoming DNC in Chicago

The DNC will be held in Chicago from Aug. 19-22, the first time the city has hosted the event since 1996.

By NBC Chicago Staff

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago will feature speeches from President Joe Biden and multiple former Democratic presidents, according to a report from NBC News.

Though an official schedule of speeches for the upcoming convention has yet to be released, NBC News reported that former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton are slated to address Democratic delegates and supporters.

In addition to Bill Clinton, former First Lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is also slated to speak, as is Jason Carter, the grandson of former President Jimmy Carter who will be appearing on Carter's behalf.

The convention, which will take place from Aug. 19-22, comes just over a week after Vice President Kamala Harris officially secured the Democratic nomination following a whirlwind in the Democratic Party that began with President Biden's withdrawal from the 2024 race.

Last week, Harris announced Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate for the November general election, with both candidates also expected to deliver speeches ceremonially accepting their nominations.

A full list of speakers for the convention is to be determined.

