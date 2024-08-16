Here's how the DNC could impact Chicago Bears parking

The NFL season is rapidly approaching, with the Chicago Bears preparing for their second of three preseason games, hosting the Cincinnati Bengals in their lone home preseason game at Soldier Field Saturday afternoon.

Though the game is still ahead of the Democratic National Convention being held in Chicago, Soldier Field's proximity to the McCormick Place, where some of the convention's events will be held, will lead to a different look when it comes to parking this weekend.

No trucks or vehicles larger than passenger cars will be permitted on the Stevenson between DuSable Lake Shore Drive and South State Street. The Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard exit from the inbound Stevenson will be closed, according to the Bears.

Fans are being encouraged to download the Chicago OEMC app and the Bears’ official app for more gameday information.

According to OEMC, the road closures near McCormick Place will include:

-Indiana Avenue from 18th to E. 24th Place

-Michigan Avenue from 21st to 25th Street

-Cermak Road from Wabash Avenue to MLK Drive

-23rd Street from Wabash Avenue to Indiana Avenue

-Prairie Avenue from Cullerton Street to 24th Place

-24th Street from Wabash Avenue to Indiana Avenue

-Calumet Avenue from Cullerton Street to 24th Place

-24th Place from Wabash Avenue to MLK Drive

-MLK Drive from Cermak Rd. to 25th Street

-E 21st Street closed from, and inclusive of, S. Michigan Avenue to S. Calumet Avenue.

- E 21st St is open from west of S Michigan Avenue to inclusive of S Wabash Avenue and E 21st.