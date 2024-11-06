Decision 2024

Live election results: 2024 presidential race in Wisconsin

Here's how to track Wisconsin's presidential election results live

By NBC Chicago Staff

All eyes are on seven swing states to determine the next United States president, and Wisconsin is near the top of the list.

As vote totals continue to be tallied around the country, some states remain too close to call.

To see whether Wisconsin residents voted for former President Donald Trump or Vice President Kamala Harris, you can find real-time results below:

A live map of results shows how states across the U.S. voted in the 2024 presidential election:

2024 U.S. Presidential Election Results

To track more Wisconsin results live, including Senate and Houses races to statewide, go to NBC Chicago's live election results page.

As for how this year's battleground states voted for president in 2020, when President Joe Biden narrowly defeated Trump, here's how that year's election shook out:

